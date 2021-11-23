SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Salisbury on Friday night that left a bicyclist dead, authorities announced Tuesday, and the victim’s family said they want justice in her name.

Deven Tanguay, 32, of Tewksbury, was ordered held without bail on charges in connection with the death of 39-year-old Rebecca Bartczak, of Amesbury, according to police.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Folly Mill Road around 11:15 p.m. found Bartczak suffering from life-threatening injuries. Prosecutors said Bartczak was riding her bicycle along Folly Mill Road when Tanguay struck her with his passing pick-up truck that was carrying a small camper, police said.

Danielle Deveau, who said Bartczak and her bicycle landed in her front yard, said it was obvious Tanguay had struck someone.

“There’s no way he didn’t know he hit her, her light was so bright, the noise. There’s no way he didn’t know,” Deveau said. “How can you being a human drive off and leave somebody like that. I mean that’s somebody’s mother, sister.”

Tanguay allegedly fled the scene and his truck was later located in Kensington, New Hampshire. According to court records, Tanguay has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident seven other times.

“He needs to man up … He was a coward when he ran away,” said Michael Bartczak, Rebecca’s father.

Rebecca was a mother of two and a brand-new grandmother, and was a fitness buff, Michael said. He said the family was devastated by her death.

“We are paying the price right now – a hurt and a loss. And I want him to know there’s so many people behind her,” Bartczak said. “He needs to pay the price.”

