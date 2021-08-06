BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens gathered in Roxbury on Friday to celebrate beloved community activist at a city square dedication.

Doctor Clarence “Jeep” Jones, Boston’s first and only Black deputy mayor, is remembered for his dedication to Boston during a turbulent time in history.

“We all know that Jeep is a son of Roxbury, he has done so much, not just for this community but for the entire city of Boston,” said Mayor Kim Janey during the celebration. “He paved the way for so many who have come after him and we are all here to pay homage to him.”

Jones passed away in February of 2020 at the age of 86.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)