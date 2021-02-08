‘He really is the GOAT’: Baker congratulates Brady after 7th Super Bowl win

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday congratulated former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on his seventh Super Bowl victory after he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

“I want to start by congratulating Tom Brady on another Super Bowl championship and MVP award,” Baker said during a news conference at the State House. “Like many people here in New England, I rooted for him all through the playoffs.”

Brady on Sunday earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award and extended his Super Bowl titles’ record in his 10th appearance, nine with New England.

“It couldn’t happen to a guy who has done more for us than he did,” Baker said. “I think it’s wonderful that people once again have had a chance to appreciate what we’ve known all along, which is he really is the GOAT.”

Brady also broke his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl.

