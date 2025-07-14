HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of community members in Haverhill on Sunday gathered to demand justice for a man who died after being subdued and restrained by police outside a local seafood restaurant as the investigation into his death continues.

Francis Gigliotti died Friday following an encounter with several Haverhill police officers, the district attorney’s office confirmed.

Gigliotti’s fiancé Michelle Rooney said he is the man screaming with police officers on top of him in cell phone videos now circulating on social media.

“He should be here with us,” Rooney said. “He should be here with us right now.”

According to the district attorney, Haverhill police started receiving reports of a man acting erratic on White Street around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said one caller first saw the 43-year-old fall leaving a building, then watched him hit a car with his head before running in and out of traffic.

Officers responded, attempting to subdue him at a Bradford Seafood; the district attorney’s office said this was for safety purposes and the safety of the surrounding public.

Gigliotti then became unresponsive.

Despite EMS jumping in with life-saving efforts, Gigliotti was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His loved ones said Gigliotti had his struggles in the past, but that this action was completely out of character.

