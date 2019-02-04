‘He threatened he was going to kill me’: Haverhill 2nd grader wakes up to burglar in room

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill second-grader was startled early Sunday morning by a would-be robber, who she said threatened to kill her if she alerted her mother.

“I remember the window screeching because that’s kind of an alarm to wake up,” said break-in victim Ayla Cedeno. “He, like, covered my mouth, and he said … he threatened that he was going to kill me if I tell my mom.”

Cedeno says it was the sound that woke her up. The only thing she could see through the darkness, she says, was a strange man halfway through her bedroom window, reaching at her in her bed.

Haverhill Police say this nightmare turned out to be very real.

A surveillance camera on Cedeno’s building captured the man sneaking around her White Street home around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. She says he never made it all the way into her bedroom. Her screaming scared him off.

Cedeno’s mother didn’t want to speak on camera, but says she’s allowing her daughter to speak out because she wants this man caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call Haverhill Police Det. Kyle McCann at 978-373-1212 ext. 1578.

Haverhill Police Official Press Release pic.twitter.com/0CkT7lHw3K — Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) February 4, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)