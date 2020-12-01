‘He threw him like a football player’: Dorchester gas station clerk ejects gun-wielding would-be robber

BOSTON (WHDH) - A clerk at a Dorchester gas station fought back after a man tried to rob him at gunpoint Monday, throwing him out of the station’s store after a struggle.

Security footage shows a man with a gun enter the station on Dorchester Avenue at 9:45 p.m. and demand money. But the clerk starts wrestling with the man, eventually shoving him out of the store.

“He tackled and literally threw him like a football player,” said station owner Robert Eddy. “He went quite a ways.”

The robber fled the scene and police are investigating. Eddy said the clerk was shaken up but OK, and that the station has been held up before.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened,” Eddy said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)