NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell fired the city’s former acting fire chief after he allegedly lied about work-related injuries in order to collect his full pay while on injury leave.

While serving as acting fire chief, Paul Coderre, Jr. claimed to have sustained several work-related injuries during 2019, which resulted in him being placed on injury leave in August 2020, according to the mayor’s office.

Coderre received $208,574 in injured-on-duty benefits while he was on injury leave during the 16-month period from August 2020 through the end of 2021, the mayor’s office said.

In addition, Coderre benefitted from laws that exempted him from paying any state or federal income taxes while on injury leave, the mayor’s office added.

Coderre’s annualized salary as acting fire chief was reportedly about $150,000.

“The former Acting Chief failed to adhere to the policies and procedures of his own Department, in doing so he betrayed the trust of the firefighters that served under his command, and he took advantage of city taxpayers who paid his injured-on-duty benefits,” Mitchell said. “New Bedford residents expect and deserve a Fire Department whose every member adheres to the highest professional standards, regardless of rank.”

In the fall of 2021, the city ordered Coderre to undergo an independent medical examination in order to determine his continued eligibility for injured-on-duty benefits, the mayor’s office said.

This examination followed an investigation initiated by the city’s personnel office in the summer of 2021, in which they yielded video surveillance evidence of Coderre performing activities inconsistent with his alleged injuries, the mayor’s office added.

One video shows Coderre unloading, without assistance, a 176-pound barbeque smoker grill from the bed of his personal pickup truck.

The independent medical examiner initially accepted Coderre’s account of the limitations caused by his alleged injuries; however, when later presented with the video evidence captured on multiple days in June and August 2021, the examiner reassessed Coderre’s assertions and the applicable medical record and concluded that Coderre had been “untruthful” and “putting on an act,” the mayor’s office said.

Earlier this month, Mitchell appointed Hearing Officer Gerard Hayes to look into this case.

He issued a report that found, “Coderre’s actions reflect discredit, not credit, on the Fire Department and likely will adversely impact good order inside the department. He engaged in an activity that is detrimental to the Fire Department. He engaged in conflict of interest to use his position for personal gain. He abused the department injury leave policy.”

Hayes also noted, “It is probable that these actions were known within the typically tight knit firefighter community with adverse impact on member morale and discipline. It would not be a surprise if they lead to very serious disrespect for superior officers by some and attempts at similar dishonest behavior such as exhibited by Deputy Chief Coderre by others.”

Coderre had reportedly applied for an accidental disability pension from the New Bedford Retirement Board this past December.

In response to Coderre’s request for a disability retirement, the city says it has submitted information to the Retirement Board concerning the independent medical examiner’s conclusions.

Coderre has also reportedly applied for a superannuation retirement but remained an active employee at the time of termination.

He served as the city’s deputy fire chief from 2011 to 2018 and was appointed to acting fire chief in December 2018 upon the retirement of the previous fire chief. Coderre was recently returned to deputy chief status following the permanent appointment of current Fire Chief Scott Kruger earlier this month.

