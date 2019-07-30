He wanted fries with that: Waltham police search for alleged french fry thief

Waltham police are looking for the public’s help in finding for a man who allegedly stole a 50-pound bag of french fries from a local restaurant.

The man allegedly took a bag of pre-cut french fried potatoes from a restaurant on his way out the door after eating there, Waltham police said in a Facebook post. Police released images of the suspect and asked for information identifying him.

“We are hoping that we can “mash” all of the evidence together and come up with a suspect,” the post reads.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 781-314-3558.

