STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - John Jensen is feeling the loss of his father.

“He was a good man,” Jensen said. “And um, I’m gonna miss him.”

Prosecutors say the 84-year-old was hit by a pickup truck that was being chased by police in Stoughton Saturday morning.

The victim’s wife was also badly-hurt.

“I’m trying to keep my composure as much as I possibly can and it’s very difficult,” Jensen said. “But I have my family and I have my friends.”

Jason Ortiz, 26, is charged with motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Police say they searched for several hours before finding Ortiz about four blocks away.

The prosecutor said Ortiz was already on bail with a suspended license on charges of drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident last month, along with more than a dozen other incidents on his record, often involving running from police.

“There are two instances where it’s been registered that he’s failed to stop for police,” Sean Riley said, prosecutor. “Five where he’s sped, and two, the ones I most previously mentioned, that he’s left the scene of property damage.”

Ortiz’s defense attorney wonder’s why police were chasing the Brockton construction worker. Police say before the wreck, he ran from a traffic stop but they haven’t said what the stop was for.

“What [were] they doing?” Defense attorney Kevin Reddington said. “Traveling at that rate of speed in this town, pursuing a vehicle. They should’ve called off the chase, they should’ve broken off the chase, and this family has one heck of a lawsuit.”

The victim’s son and relatives of the suspect embraced in the court hallway. The son said it’s simply about compassion.

“Jason is gonna be charged with vehicular homicide and other charges. He has a long lengthy process in order to go through. As so do we,” Jensen said.

Ortiz’s aunt was among a large group of family and friends in court.

“[I said] I give my condolences on the behalf of my family of the deceased,” Christine Rogers said. “May God be with them.”

