BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of Robert “Bobby” Kilduff Jr. spoke after his death in the line of duty in Dorchester last weekend.

Mason Kilduff, 22, and Hannah Jane Kilduff, 24, remembered their father.

“You never really expect it to happen to you, you know?” Mason said. “We were always aware of the dangers of the job.”

Bobby, also known as “DK” to his family and friends, was a 24-year veteran of the department and a former Marine.

“He was really proud of the work he did, and he loved his community,” Hannah Jane said. “He really loved being able to give back to the people of Boston.”

At 53, Bobby had a passion for the profession. He loved work, but above all, he adored his family. His longtime girlfriend Jess Spruell spoke about her hero.

“I just want to emphasize how much he loved being a dad,” Spurell said. “He was so strong for them. And I got to see the other side of what he had to do to be the best dad, and I’m just so proud of him. I’m going to miss my best friend.”

“I always think about the amount of lives he saved himself, not to even mention the rest of us in the fire department in general,” Mason said. “It was unbelievable.”

“He was a hero in a lot of ways, and he was a hero in all of them,” Hannah Jane said.

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