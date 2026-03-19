BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - March Madness has the Davis School in Brockton buzzing with pride.

A banner hangs proudly in the gym, cheering on one of their own, AJ Dybantsa.

The Brockton native, now a freshman superstar at Brigham Young University (BYU), is set to take the court in the NCAA tournament.

His former teachers can’t believe it.

“No matter what, we’re just so proud of him getting to where he is now and his whole freshman year at BYU, and all the records he’s broken,” Colleen Goems said, who taught Dybantsa. “But also of his character that he has portrayed.”

The Davis School community will be watching closely.

“Now I’m like ‘we have a game! And I can’t believe he made it to March Madness and he’s huge! Everybody as a family is watching,” Goems said. “I’ll be texting his parents like I’m screaming from Massachusetts!”

“He was always just driven, and I think it speaks to the kids that are here that you can do anything you put your mind to,” Sarah St. George said, who taught Dybantsa.

Long before the national spotlight, Dybantsa was a student walking the halls. He attended Davis K-8 where teachers say his impact was felt early on.

They even showed us a special old assignment.

“My favorite thing about first grade is gym class, when I grow up, I want to be a basketball player.”

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