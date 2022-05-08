BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman in Burlington on Sunday evening.

Officers launched an investigation after they received a 911 call from a woman who said she was driving home from work when she believed that she saw a female being dragged away on foot by a male suspect on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the Burlington Police Department.

The suspect fled on foot and climbed over a fence at the public works department after the woman pulled over to assist the victim and called 911, police said.

“He had her and he was dragging her,” the caller could be heard telling an emergency dispatcher as she consoled the distraught victim.

In the 911 call, the victim confirmed that she didn’t know the suspect. Police on Monday released audio of the call.

A nearby security camera also captured video of the incident.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki or brown pants, and black and white sneakers.

The victim was able to get away and police located her upon arrival moments later.

An Essex County Sheriff’s Department K9 and a Bedford police officer were called in to assist with the search but the suspect remains at large.

“This is a wakeup call for all of us,” Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne said. “We need the public to be vigilant. Everybody thinks this type of thing doesn’t happen in Burlington.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Burlington police at 781-272-1212.

