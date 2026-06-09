FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Franklin Police are investigating after a car chase out of Bellingham on Tuesday morning, around 9.

Witnesses say the driver blew two tires trying to escape from police.

Officials say a blue Ford Ranger involved belongs to a 54-year-old man, who has warrants out for his arrest and a revoked driver’s license. Officers attempted to pull him over in Bellingham, but say he continued into Franklin, where stop sticks were put down in his path.

A piece of tire was stopped on a curb, but the deflated tires didn’t stop the truck. Its tracks are seen in the grass, steps from where contractors were fixing a sewer system.

“All we saw was the car go right by us. He went up on the lawn and off he disappeared,” Joe Dayton said, who saw the chase.

None of the workers were hurt, but they said it was shocking to see the driver take off with a dozen police cruisers on his tail.

“He was flying. He was going pretty fast cause he went way up on the lawn over there and around over and disappeared,” Dayton said.

“I saw a lot of people’s cars passing by – there were many of them, and I was wondering why they were passing by,” Vitali Shety said, who saw the pursuit.

Ultimately, police say the driver dumped the truck and ran off.

Officers searched the woods and even a home looking for him, but were unable to locate him.

Police are assuring people in the area that there is no threat to the public.

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