CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Former late-night host, comedian, and Brookline native Conan O’Brien hopped on a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) bus in Cambridge Monday night.

While doing so, O’Brien gave the bus driver a shoutout, saying, “The best driver in Cambridge right here!”

The driver, Craig Capavella, said O’Brien was walking with a friend when he noticed the comedians signature figures.

“I was driving along on Route 70, and all of a sudden, I see this gentleman on the right hand, walking, and I saw the red hair, and it looked like Conan’s hair. So I said to myself ‘is that Conan?’ And it actually was,” said Capavella.

Capavella said Conan made him feel like the celebrity, asking to take a photo first.

“He said ‘hey, let’s take a pic right away!’,” Capavella said. “I said ‘I’m not allowed to have a phone on the bus Conan,’ and he said ‘aw, that’s terrible!’ So, he was just a great guy.”

Conan hosted “Late Night With Conan O’Brien from 1993 to 2009,” then hosted “Conan” from 2010 to 2021.”

O’Brien graduated from Harvard University in 1985.

