BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman woke up to find a man had broken into her Brighton apartment and was standing over her bed.

The woman said she awoke in the middle of the night to see the man in the bedroom of her Bellvista Road apartment.

“He was just staring at me,” the woman said. “When I opened my eyes and realized it wasn’t a dream, he bolted out the door.”

The woman said she screamed and the man fled, and her roommate called police. The woman said the suspect may have put a patio chair outside her bedroom window, and wondered if it was the same person who tried to peer in the window a few weeks ago. She said she was shaken up but wasn’t physically harmed.

“I’m really lucky he didn’t touch me in any way,” she said.

