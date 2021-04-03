‘He was loving, he was caring, he was witty’: Teen shot to death in Cambridge mourned at vigil

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds came out to a vigil on Saturday remembering a teenager shot and killed in Cambridge last week.

Xavier Louis-Jacques, 19, was shot near his home by the Pemberton Street basketball courts last week and later died. The shooting is under investigation and no one has been charged.

Friends and family gathered near the site of the shooting Saturday to remember Louis-Jacques, lighting candles and singing songs.

“He was loving, he was caring, he was witty,” Louis-Jacques’ mother said. “He didn’t make enemies, wherever he went he made friends.”

