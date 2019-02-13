‘He was minutes away from death’: Mother says son nearly killed in South End attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a man who was the victim of a brutal attack in Boston’s South End over the weekend says her son was “minutes away from death” after the beating.

“They had minutes to go the surgery or he would’ve died,” said Deborah Smith.

Chris Smith, 22, underwent immediate brain surgery, Deborah said.

He’s back home and has dozens of staples in his head from the attack.

Deborah was told her son was hurt, but she didn’t realize just how bad it was.

Boston police say Chris Smith was assaulted by three men around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning, not long after the bars closed.

Deborah says her son was out having some drinks with a few friends.

“He’s 22. What’s a 22 going to do on a Friday day night but go out, which is not unusual for him,” Deborah said. “He’s a good kid. He likes to go out with his friends. It was just a simple night out with a couple of his friends, and it turned out it almost cost him his life.”

Wednesday, police released photos from a surveillance camera near the scene of the crime, showing four individuals that detectives would like to talk to about the assault.

Police are not calling the two men and two women pictured suspects, but Deborah Smith says her son instantly remembered encountering the group.

“Oh, he recognizes them as all being there at the scene,” she said.

Police say Smith was punched multiple times and his head was slammed into the sidewalk.

Deborah Smith says detectives told her it was clear her son wasn’t picking a fight.

“They did come and tell me on Saturday they could see from what surveillance they have, it was in no way Chris’ fault, and I agreed because he’s a good kid and I knew he wouldn’t be the instigator of this,” she said.

Business owners on Harrison Street say detectives spent all week trying to find good surveillance video, and it appears they have, hoping the four clear photos released Wednesday will lead to an arrest. Tips are already coming in.

“I’ve received a couple of names, passed it along to police, and hopefully they can do their work and find these people and make them pay for what they did to Chris,” Deborah Smith said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)