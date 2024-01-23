ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland woman who was helped out by a stranger at a gas pump when she found herself scraping some money together for fuel is now looking to reconnect with the man to thank him for lending a hand in her time of need.

Ashley Goodrow says she’s recovering from health issues and had just a few dollars to her name when she pulled into a local Citgo station and asked for $7 worth of gas on one of the pumps.

“It’s hard, like everyone’s having a hard time right now, I have two kids,” she recalled. “My health isn’t great, I’m just trying every day.”

Goodrow said a man overheard her request for gas and took notice.

“He said, ‘Did you just put $7 on your pump?’ and I said, ‘yes,’ and he kind of shook his head and he handed me something and it was a $100 bill,” Goodrow recalled.

After the two talked for a bit, Goodrow said the man handed her another $100.

“He’s like you know what everyone can use a little bit of help once in a while You’re just at the right place at the right time,” she said, adding that the man drove away before she could get his name.

“He really was my angel. He was amazing,” she said.

Now, Goodrow is hoping a post on Facebook will help get her in touch with the man who helped her out.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)