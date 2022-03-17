BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman recalled the terrifying encounter she had with a break-in suspect inside her Brighton apartment as police continue to search for the man.

The woman, who 7NEWS is not identifying, said she woke up to a man standing in her bedroom in her apartment on Bellvista Road just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“It was like someone’s watching you and I was on my back looking up and I got the sense and I opened my eyes and just there was something in my peripheral vision that’s not there when I usually wake up, so I freaked out,” she recalled. “He was just staring at me.”

The woman said she screamed and the suspect ran.

“The light was on; I saw his face,” she said. “He was two feet away from me. He had no hood on, so I saw everything. I saw his face.”

The victim is shaken up but physically OK.

“I’m really lucky that he didn’t touch me in any way,” she said. “Like the blankets were up; I know that he didn’t come near me but I don’t feel safe anymore, so in my own home.”

Investigators are also investigating two separate incidents involving a man seen lurking on the fire escapes of buildings on Monday around 11:55 p.m. on Commonwealth Avenue and Tuesday around 12:25 a.m. on Camelot Court, according to Boston police.

Investigators released a sketch of the suspect, who is said to be a white male, standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a dark fleece sweater and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is urged to call Boston Police D-14 detectives at 617-343-4256.

Those wishing to send an anonymous tip can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

