‘He was that light’: Frates family moved by new athletic center

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of the late Pete Frates is moved that the Beverly native has a new athletic center built in his name.

The Pete Frates Center at Boston College features a 31,000-square foot indoor baseball and softball facility to honor the man behind the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Frates was diagnosed with ALS in 2012 and passed away from the disease in 2019.

Frates’s father John said the center reminds him of the accolades his son had as a member of the BC baseball team.

“It’s exactly the way we remember him to be in all of his glory,” John said.

Frates left behind a legacy when he helped raise money for ALS research with his Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014. His father said his cause continues as does his legacy with the new center.

“We’re just so incredibly honored that Pete’s mission and the accolades and tributes just keep coming because he was that light,” John said.

