METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Police Department is mourning the loss of retired K-9 Reiko.

Reiko, a highly respected member of the department, recently passed away, according to Methuen police.

“He will be greatly missed by all members of this department and especially his family,” they wrote on Facebook.

Reiko served with Officer Aaron Little from 2007 through August 2009, when he was then partnered with Officer Christine Nicolosi.

He had numerous successful tracks for articles and suspects during his time with the department, police said. He also reportedly located many missing people.

Reiko retired in 2015 and enjoyed his last years with Nicolosi and her family.

