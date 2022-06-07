BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - After Tiger Woods announced he will not compete in the U.S. Open in Brookline next week, local fans said they were sad to miss him but respected his decision to recover from a serious leg injury.

Woods made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday, writing “I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

Fans said it would have been exciting to see Woods in Boston, but understood why he was stepping back.

“I completely understand, and you’re not as young as he used to be,” said Donna Potember. “I’m sure he will be missed, I feel bad that he’s hurt. He is the best.”

But the tournament won’t be the same without Woods, they said.

“Tiger is so fun to watch, his comeback has been remarkable,” said Janice Maloney. “Without him, I think the fans will really miss it.”

