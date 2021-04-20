‘He will pay a price’: Baker, Mass. delegation react to Chauvin guilty verdict

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter Tuesday for his involvement in the death of George Floyd last year, prompting quick reaction from Gov. Charlie Baker and members of the Massachusetts delegation.

“Nothing can reverse the pain, suffering and agony of George Floyd’s family and friends, but this decision does make clear that Officer Chauvin was not above the law. He was given a fair trial, found guilty, and he will pay a price for his actions,” Baker said in a statement.

Chauvin placed his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck and pinned him to the pavement for more than nine minutes on May 25, touching off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the United States.

In a tweet, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said more must be done to put an end to racism.

“George Floyd should still be alive – and we must keep fighting to dismantle systemic racism and fundamentally transform our justice system,” Warren said.

Sen. Ed Markey added, “George Floyd’s life mattered. Today’s verdict delivers accountability, but it does not bring him back. Our country must atone for the shameful, racist policies that have denied and stripped Black Americans of their rights for generations. George Floyd’s life mattered. Today’s verdict delivers accountability, but it does not bring him back. Our country must atone for the shameful, racist policies that have denied and stripped Black Americans of their rights for generations.”

The jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial ones came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days.

Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades.

