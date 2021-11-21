BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a basketball star who died suddenly on the verge of professional success said he would be proud by a local rec center honoring his Roxbury roots.

Terrence Clarke, a Roxbury native, found his love of the game at the BCYF Vine Street Center and became a star at the University of Kentucky. He was slated to enter the 2021 draft but died in a car crash right before it took place.

“Terrence was an amazing spirit. He loved ball, he even would sleep ball. Everything to him was ball,” said his mother, Osmine Clarke. “He was chasing the dream.”

On Sunday, Boston officials, the Celtics and New Balance unveiled a newly renovated center named for Terrence. Celtics star Jaylen Brown said Terrence was like a brother to him and that the center would help keep his memory alive.

“As we continue to speak life upon his name, Terrence is still alive and he’ll continue to live forever,” Brown said.

“I’m so proud of him. And he would be proud of this today, this means a lot to me and my family,” Osmine said. “For him not to be here is obviously an emotional moment for me.”

Terrence’s father, Adrian Briggs, said his son would be happy to see the center giving a new place for kids in his community to play.

“He’s up there looking down, and he’s got a big old smile. He’s got a big old smile,” Briggs said. “He wouldn’t want anything less than this.”

