Head diving coach at Harvard University placed on leave over sexual misconduct allegations

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A coach at Harvard University was placed on leave Tuesday amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

The allegations against the school’s head diving instructor were detailed in a federal lawsuit filed in Indiana by female athletes who were once coached by Chris Heaton, according to court documents.

Though not named as a defendant, Heaton, 31, is said to have solicited nude photos from female athletes, in addition to sending inappropriate photos of himself to the victims while at an Indiana diving academy in 2015, the documents indicated.

Heaton has been placed on leave, pending a review by the university.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)