Head of Holyoke veteran’s home issues statement claiming he did nothing wrong

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The head of a veteran’s home in Holyoke has been placed on paid administrative leave after 13 veterans who lived there died, at least six of which have been linked to the deadly coronavirus.

Superintendent Bennett Walsh issued a statement Wednesday claiming he and his staff did nothing wrong and stated that he looks forward to participating in Governor Charlie Baker’s investigation of the circumstances surrounding the tragic events.

“At no time did I, or anyone on my staff, hide, conceal or mislead anyone regarding the tragic impact of the virus and it would be outrageous for anyone to even think about doing such a thing,” Walsh’s statement read in part.

During a news conference Tuesday, Baker said state officials will “get to the bottom” of what led to 13 recent deaths at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

“As someone who has visited this amazing place on multiple occasions and found it to be a source of joy and grace and comfort and kindness to the residents, their families, and the staff that works there,” Baker said, “This episode is a gut-wrenching loss that is nothing short of devastating to all of us. Our hearts go out to the families, and the loved ones, and the staff who have been so horribly impacted by this series of events.”

Walsh said he was notified of the first case of COVID-19 on Saturday March 21 and that he and his staff called the families of the veterans to warn them the following day.

He said he continuously updated the state regarding the number of cases and expressed his frustrations with the amount of time it took for test results to be confirmed or denied.

BREAKING: The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Supt makes a statement. Walsh is on leave amid an investigation into 13 veterans who died at the home this week, many from the virus. Walsh addresses accusations from the Mayor writing he did not “hide, conceal or mislead anyone…” ⬇️ #7News pic.twitter.com/QlGRHRjEZ6 — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) April 1, 2020

Baker said public health experts are on the ground at the facility conducting a thorough review, which will include testing all of the residents and staffers.

“They are many of our state’s finest, all of whom served our country, and all of whom sacrificed on our behalf,” Baker said. “In the short term, our primary focus is going to be on stabilizing and supporting the health and safety of the residents and their families and we will get to the bottom of what happened and when and by who.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lou Sudders said a clinical command team has been on-site at the hospital since Monday morning and members of the National Guard were there on Tuesday.

Attorney Mark W. Pearlstein will conduct an independent investigation of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and the events that led to the recent tragic deaths, according to Baker.

