Head of Holyoke veteran’s home on leave after 11 die, 5 who tested positive for COVID-19

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The head of a veteran’s home in Holyoke is on leave after 11 veterans who lived there died.

Superintendent Bennett Walsh has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately, according to the Massachusetts Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Dan Tsai.

Five of those veterans living at the Holyoke Soldier’s Home tested positive for coronavirus.

Residents are now being isolated and employees have been advised to quarantine, according to the home.

Val Liptak, RN, currently the CEO of Western Massachusetts Hospital, will assume responsibility for the administration of the Soldiers’ Home for the time being.

