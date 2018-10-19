Head of Mass. Environmental Police fired following misconduct investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - The head of the Massachusetts Environmental Police has been fired after he was suspended without pay earlier this month amid an internal investigation of “operational and management issues,” officials said.

Col. James McGinn used his power to void citations for friends and used hidden cameras, along with private investigators, to spy on other members of the agency, according to an internal report that was released Friday.

In a statement, Gov. Charlie Baker called the former state police sergeant’s actions “inappropriate.”

“Colonel McGinn’s actions were inappropriate for any state employee, especially the head of the Environmental Police,” Baker said. “Protecting Massachusetts’ natural resources is an important job and our Administration will now begin the process of installing new leadership at the agency to implement stronger internal controls across the Environmental Police force.”

The report said McGinn voided citations given to the parents of two minors who were caught operating off-highway vehicles in August.

The cameras installed in the department’s Westborough office were removed, and the footage recorded is in the custody of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, officials said.

McGinn was terminated on Friday.

