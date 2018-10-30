Head of Massachusetts Police Association relieved of duty following ‘disturbing’ comments

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The head of the Massachusetts Police Association has been relieved of duty while officials investigate “disturbing” comments that he published in a recent newsletter.

Richard Pedrini, who also serves as a lieutenant in the Arlington Police Department, stated in a police advocacy organization’s newsletter that he was “sick and tired of social justice warriors” and that it’s time to “meet violence with violence.”

“I am sick and tired of the social justice warriors telling us how to do our jobs. It’s time we forget about ‘restraint,’ ‘measured responses,’ ‘procedural justice,’ ‘de-escalation,’

‘stigma-reduction,’ and other feel-good BS that is getting our officers killed,” Pedrini wrote in the Sentinel. “Let’s stop lipsynching, please! Let’s meet violence with violence and get the job done.”

In his piece titled “Man on the Street,” Pedrini also referred to the suspects accused of murdering Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon and Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna as “maggots” and animals.”

Arlington Town Manager Adam Chapdelaine said Pedrini will remain on paid administrative leave until further notice.

“I am deeply disturbed by the apparent disregard for human life and for the duty of a police officer shown by Richard Pedrini in the Massachusetts Police Association newsletter,” he said. “These comments do not represent the mission and values of the Arlington Police Department or the Town of Arlington. The sentiment raised by these comments is disturbing. The Town is taking these comments very seriously, and we will thoroughly investigate this matter.”

Arlington Police Chief Frederick Ryan said Pedrini’s words “directly contradict the values, morals and mission statement” of the department.

“The columns written by Mr. Pedrini in the Sentinel newsletter directly contradict the values, morals and mission statement of the Arlington Police Department,” he said. “Such remarks risk eroding the public trust that municipal police departments in Massachusetts have worked so hard to build in recent years. I disavow the remarks in the strongest possible terms, and this matter will be dealt with swiftly and certainly.”

Pedrini has been employed by the Arlington Police Department since 1996.

An investigation is ongoing.

