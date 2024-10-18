BOSTON (WHDH) - The Head of the Charles Regatta is officially underway, with some of the top rowers in the world on the river for the first day of competition.

Competitors, including Olympians and Paralympians, have traveled from near and far to race in Boston. On docks along the Charles River Friday, crews prepared to get out on the water.

“This is the most important race in the world, probably, and the largest and it’s Boston, and this is a city of rowers, so it’s very special to come here. It’s my second year that I’ve come and I’m very excited,” said Miguel Duran.

Many of the rowers expressed pride in being able to qualify for the competition.

“We’re super excited. We come back every year and we’re just trying to keep it up and try to get another spot for next year,” said Atlas Akki.

From professional teams to cancer survivors, the Head of the Charles draws in thousands of rowers.

“They’ll go out and they get in the boat, they get on the water, look up, and they give gratitude for their lives, they give gratitude for where they are,” said Beth Kohl, founder of the Survivor Rowing Network.

The three-day regatta spans three miles of the Charles, starting from Boston University’s boat house and ending near the Northeastern University boat house.

“It’s one of the most competitive regattas in the world,” Duran said.

