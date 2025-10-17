BOSTON (WHDH) - Boaters are getting ready for this weekend’s Head of the Charles Regatta, which kicks off at 7:45 Friday morning.

The three-day rowing competition attracts new and experienced rowers from all over the world and has been a staple of the Boston community since 1965.

On Thursday, a bacteria advisory was lifted for the Charles River in the lead-up to the annual event.

