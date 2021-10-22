CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Head of the Charles Regatta is set to kick off Friday morning following a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s largest rowing regatta is being held over three days to allow more athletes to participate.

The first race is set to begin at 8 a.m., with the final race taking place just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

The complete official racing schedule can be found here.

