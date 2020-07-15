Head of the Charles Regatta not being held in-person this fall

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Head of the Charles Regatta will not be held in-person this fall but that they will instead hold a global remote event, officials announced Wednesday.

The Board of Directors and the executive team came to their decision after evaluating a full range of options in accordance to state and United States Rowing guidelines, as well as consulting leading infectious disease physicians from Massachusetts General Hospital.

Through this analysis, they determined that they would be unable to run an in-person regatta while keeping competitors, coaches, volunteers, spectators and vendors safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As you know, our top priority has always been holding a regatta that is safe, competitive and fun,” Executive Director Fred Schoch said. “While we are deeply disappointed that health and safety conditions throughout the world prohibit us from doing that this year, our team is hard at work developing a global remote event to be held this October.”

Athletes will be able to compete remotely by racing the length of the Head of the Charles (4,702 meters) on their own body of water or on an erg.

A full lineup of events, formats and racing rules will be released by mid-August with registration opened on Sept. 1.

Entries that were guaranteed for the 2020 crash will roll over to 2021.

