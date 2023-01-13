CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The head of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea is off the job, according to Gov. Maura Healey’s office.

Healey said Eric Johnson is no longer leading the home and there is a new active superintendent.

Johnson has faced scrutiny over a bad COVID-19 outbreak at the home. Dozens of soldiers died during the height of the pandemic.

“Governor Healey and her administration remain committed to protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of our veterans,” Healey’s office said in a statement.

