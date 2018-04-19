HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - A head-on car collision in Haverhill left one man dead and another person injured.

The crash happened on River Street around 8:22 p.m. Wednesday.

A 52-year-old man driving a 1999 Acura CL coupe was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the medical examiner’s office, police said.

The other operator, driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta, was able to walk to an ambulance and was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, police added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

