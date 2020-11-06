Head-on crash closes down lanes on 495 in Marlboro

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police were at the scene of a head-on crash on Friday morning in Marlboro, officials said.

Troopers responding to a crash on Interstate 495 south sometime after 8 a.m. found a trail of debris leading toward the damaged vehicles, according to police.

Lanes were backed up during the cleanup around 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, police said.

#MAtraffic Crash, involving head-on collision, I-495 SB in #Marlboro just south of x.24 No life threatening injuries reported. Heavy delays back to I-290. Large debris field to be cleaned up. Only center lane open for travel. pic.twitter.com/j59CSBvhfW — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 6, 2020

