Head-on crash closes down lanes on 495 in Marlboro

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police were at the scene of a head-on crash on Friday morning in Marlboro, officials said.

Troopers responding to a crash on Interstate 495 south sometime after 8 a.m. found a trail of debris leading toward the damaged vehicles, according to police.

Lanes were backed up during the cleanup around 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, police said.

 

