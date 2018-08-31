Head-on crash in Braintree leaves 94-year-old woman dead, 2 seriously injured

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A 94-year-old Holbrook woman was killed and two people were seriously injured in Braintree Friday morning when she veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle, officials said.

Officers responding to the crash on Washington Street near the Holbrook line just after 10 a.m. found a Toyota Camry that had slammed into a Cadillac sedan.

The woman, identified as Catherine Aveni, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she died, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the Cadillac, along with her child, were extricated and initially taken to South Shore Hospital before being transferred to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

A preliminary investigation suggests Aveni was traveling north when she suddenly crossed into the southbound lane and crashed, officials said. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Responding officers found no indication of intoxication.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

