COTUIT, Mass. (WHDH) — Paramedics rushed one woman to the hospital after a head-on crash in Cotuit Thursday night left her trapped inside her car.

The woman was driving along Route 28 around 11 p.m. when she crossed the center line and slammed into a pick-up truck, Barnstable police said.

The Cotuit Fire Department extricated the woman from her vehicle and took her to South Shore Hospital with possible head and leg injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation. At this point, no charges have been filed.

