MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a crash in Marshfield Sunday night.

Firefighters said two cars collided head-on shortly after 9 p.m., temporarily shutting down part of Plain Street.

One car rolled over; the person inside that car got out on their own.

Crews removed the person inside the other car using the jaws of life. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

They are expected to be okay.

