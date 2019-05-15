Head-on crash in Taunton sends 3 to hospital

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a head-on crash in Taunton Wednesday night that sent three people to the hospital.

Officers responding about 8:50 p.m. to the area of 850 Cohannet St. for a report of a motor vehicle crash came upon a gray 2001 Toyota Camry and a black 2008 Honda Civic that had collided head-on, Taunton police say.

Three occupants of the vehicles, two drivers and one passenger, were injured in the crash.

One person was transported by ambulance to Morton Hospital in Taunton and the two others were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

At least one of the occupants of the vehicles had to be freed from the wreckage by Taunton firefighters using hydraulic extrication tools.

A 47-year-old Taunton man was driving the Toyota, and a 21-year-old Taunton man was driving the Honda, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.

