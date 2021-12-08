WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent head-on crash in Worcester on Wednesday that left three people hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Grove Street found a head-on collision involving two vehicles, according to police.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Two were listed in serious condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

