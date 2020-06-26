SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars sustained significant damage in a head-on crash in Salem late Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Jefferson Avenue around 11 p.m.

Officials have not said if anyone was injuried.

No additional information has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

