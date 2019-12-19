Head-on crash shuts down busy Boston street

BOSTON (WHDH) - A head-on crash temporarily shut down a busy street in Boston near Northeastern Universit on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Huntington Avenue and Gainsborough Street around 7:30 p.m. found an SUV and sedan that had collided.

Police could be seen pulling people out of the wrecked vehicles, 7’s Justin Bourke reported.

No serious injuries were reported.

The area has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police are still pulling victims from a head-on crash on Huntington Ave. There's an ambulance on scene, everyone we see appears to be conscious and able to walk. Awaiting more info @7News pic.twitter.com/o6osswRqEJ — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) December 20, 2019

