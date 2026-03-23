MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - A head stolen from a beloved plastic skeleton in Medway has been returned safely, the town’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday.

Kevin, a massive plastic skeleton who hangs out at a park in that town, is dressed up by the Medway Parks and Recreation employees for holiday events in the town. Residents consider him a local legend.

His head was reported stolen over the weekend, and police launched an investigation.

The department announced Monday that Kevin’s head has now been returned and is back on his body.

In a post on social media, Medway Parks and Recreation wrote, “After quite the adventure around Medway, he has officially been returned. He’s staying quiet on the details (typical Kevin), but we’re just so happy he’s back, safe, sound, and finally reunited with his body.

This truly shows the power of community and social media. Thank you to everyone who shared, commented, and kept an eye out!”

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