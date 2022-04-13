BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox fans attending games at Fenway Park this season will notice a number of changes and improvements, including a transition to a fully cashless environment, the team announced Wednesday.

The “Truly Terrace,” a newly constructed 8,800-square-foot open-air concourse space, has been added to the back of bleachers sections 39, 41, 42, and 43. The area includes a new row of barstool seating directly, new standing room areas with drink rails, and new restrooms.

Fans who sit in the Terrace section can enjoy a 360-degree island bar offering local craft beers and Truly seltzer and a visual recognition and AI smart self-checkout system, as well as self-order kiosks and pick-up windows.

The park will also debut the “521 Overlook,” a new 7,600-square-foot event space located directly above the Truly Terrace that offers sweeping views of Fenway. The indoor space has a capacity of up to about 600 people that can be subdivided into as many as four rooms for smaller groups. The club says the name of the space is a reference to the number of home runs Ted Williams hit during his career.

A new video board that stands about 62 feet wide and 16 feet tall has been installed above the 521 Overlook. It will have the ability to display more game information including team lineups, situational batter statistics, and batter walk-up song information. A pair of 50-foot LED boards that will display the line score, in-game starting pitcher stats, and reliever information when pitchers are warming up have also been built between the Truly Terrace and 521 Overlook.

Starting Friday during Boston’s home opener, concession stands throughout the ballpark will only accept credit cards or touchless payment with smartphones. to ensure convenience and to improve speed of service. Hawkers will have cashless point-of-sale devices so fans can easily tap their mobile devices or swipe their credit cards to purchase concession items from their seats. Fans with cash can stop by conversion kiosks have also been set up across the park.

Aramark is preparing to debut several new menu offerings including Sal’s Pizza, mozzarella sticks, Buffalo chicken spring rolls, jalapeno Cheetos hot dogs, turkey gyros, Grillo’s pickles, platanos maduros, fluffer nutter fries, and the “Doritos walking taco.”

The Red Sox have also affixed a sponsor name on the grass for the first time in team history.

