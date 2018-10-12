Heading to Game 1 of ALCS at Fenway Park? Here’s everything you need to know

BOSTON (WHDH) - World Series champion Kevin Youkilis will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

The game is slated to begin at 8:09 p.m. Fans are asked to be mindful of street closures around the ballpark and they are also encouraged to arrive early to be in their seats by 7:15 p.m.

Hanscom Air Force Base will present the colors and the national anthem will be performed by West Springfield native Michelle Brooks Thompson.

Retired Marine Sgt. Dan Clark will sing “God Bless America” in the middle of the 7th inning.

Gates will open two hours before the game. The following streets will be closed one hour before the game and about 30 minutes after the game:

Brookline Avenue, from Commonwealth Avenue to Park Drive

Jersey Street, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue

Ipswich Street, from Boylston Street to Boylston Street

Van Ness Street, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Fans are encouraged to take public transportation.

