Heading to the Garden this season? You’ll want to stop by the Frito Lay Test Kitchen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Are you taking in a Boston Celtics or Bruins game at the TD Garden this season? If so, you’ll want to stop by the Frito Lay Test Kitchen concession stand.

The stand offers fans an array of unique items, such as the Cheetos Waffle Chicken Sandwich, which debuted Tuesday night during the Celtics season-opening win over Philadelphia.

Located outside of Section 15 on level 4, the test kitchen opened in 2016 and has offered many experimental snacks, including tacos topped with Doritos, Cheetos popcorn, and mac n’ Cheetos.

Other exciting menu items are expected to be rolled out over the course of the season.

Strike while the (waffle) iron is hot! 😉 Visit the Frito Lay Test Kitchen (Level 4, Section 15) before tonight's @celtics game for a Cheetos Waffle Chicken 🍗 Sandwich. #TDGEats pic.twitter.com/epye1lfQ0D — TD Garden (@tdgarden) October 16, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)