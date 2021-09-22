TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - If you’re planning on visiting the Topsfield Fair when it opens next month, you’ll need to bring a mask because they will be required in some areas, officials announced Tuesday.

The Topsfield Board of Health has issued a mandate requiring anyone attending the 203rd Topsfield Fair to wear a mask or face covering while inside all buildings on the fairgrounds, regardless of vaccination status.

Free masks will be offered at the doors of buildings and washing stations and hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the fairgrounds.

COVID-19 vaccines will also be available during the length of the fair at the Topsfield Health Department booth in the Fair Trade Center.

This year’s fair runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 11. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

