‘Headless chicken monster’ spotted in ocean for first time

(WHDH) — A swimming cucumber, which is also referred to as the “headless chicken monster,” was captured on video for the first time in the Southern Ocean off east Antarctica.

The video of the Enypniastes eximia was taken on Sunday by an underwater camera system developed by the Australian Antarctic Division for commercial long-line fishing, according to division program leader Dr. Dirk Welsford.

“Some of the footage we are getting back from the cameras is breathtaking, including species we have never seen in this part of the world. Most importantly, the cameras are providing important information about areas of seafloor that can withstand this type of fishing, and sensitive areas that should be avoided,” he said.

The pink cucumber is the only confirmed species to date and lives in the deepest depths of the ocean.

