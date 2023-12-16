(WHDH) — The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced $372 million in federal funding Friday to rebuild the Cape Cod Bridges.

“This is a huge win for Team Massachusetts. Our administration said from day one that we were going to compete aggressively for federal funding to bring home to support crucial infrastructure projects in Massachusetts, like the Cape Cod Bridges project,” said Gov. Maura Healey, in a statement. “We are thrilled that our first application was a success, and we are optimistic that we are in a strong position to bring home the remaining funding. We’re grateful for the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration and for the strong partnership of Senators Markey and Warren and Congressman Keating.”

The administration also recently submitted an application for $1.06 billion in grant funding through the Bridge Investment Program (BIP) Large Bridge Project Program for replacement of the Sagamore Bridge. MassDOT is the lead applicant, applying jointly with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) as the owner of the bridge.

This brings the total amount applied for by the administration to $1.45 billion. The administration included $262 million toward replacing the bridges in their Fiscal Year 2024-2028 Capital Investment Plan, with the goal of ramping up to Governor Healey’s $700 million total long-term commitment. The Senate Appropriations Committee has also advanced President Biden’s budget proposal of $350 million for the Cape Cod Canal Bridges Project.

“This $371M award is key to the overall funding program for the replacement of the Sagamore Bridge. We could not be happier for this award, which is essential for supporting the economy of Cape Cod and surrounding communities and ensuring safe and reliable travel for residents, workers, and millions of annual visitor,” said Secretary of Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutts, in a statement. “It presents a powerful opportunity to modernize the design to improve safety, mobility, and resiliency; increase economic vitality; and improve access through better pedestrian and bicycling infrastructure.”

